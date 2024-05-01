The Red Sox hoped an offseason addition would make his debut Tuesday, but now they’ll likely have to wait until the next series for that to happen.

Boston acquired Vaughn Grissom over the offseason in a trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old began the season on the injured list due to a groin strain.

After he spent time rehabbing in Triple-A Worcester, Grissom expected to make his Red Sox debut in the team’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. However, the infielder was out of the lineup due to illness.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” that Boston expects Grissom back in the lineup Friday when the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field.

Cora said Grissom was feeling better and would be at Fenway Park on Thursday to determine if he’ll travel with the team. The return date would put Grissom in line to face his former Braves team next week after the Minnesota series.

The Red Sox will need to make room on their 26-man MLB roster to add Grissom, and Masataka Yoshida’s IL stint would help with that. But they’ll also need to make at least one more move.

All told, that bridge won’t get crossed until Grissom is ready.