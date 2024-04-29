Alex Cora Shares Info About Vaughn Grissom’s Red Sox Debut

The Red Sox are on the verge of adding their biggest offseason addition to the lineup.

Vaughn Grissom, who Boston acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Atlanta Braves in late December, wasn’t able to be with the Red Sox for the first month of the season due to a groin injury. But after completing a rehab assignment over the last few weeks, Grissom is in line to join Boston on Tuesday when it opens a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park.

“If everything goes well, I do believe he’s going to be with us,” Cora told reporters before the Red Sox’s walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, per The Boston Globe.

Grissom played nine games with Triple-A Worcester in his rehab assignment. The 23-year-old, who played a combined 64 games with the Braves over the last two seasons, slashed .333/.444/.400 and went 4-for-4 in what likely was his final rehab game.

Story continues below advertisement

Grissom is set to share the middle of the infield with Ceddanne Rafaela, who Boston has turned to as its everyday shortstop in wake of Trever Story’s season-ending injury. The Globe’s Julian McWilliams anticipates either David Hamilton or Enmanuel Valdez will be optioned to the WooSox in order to make room on the active roster for Grissom.