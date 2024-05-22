Bruins Believe Jim Montgomery’s Value Extends Beyond Bench

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery will return for a third season with the Bruins, and there really wasn’t much discussion about going in another direction.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney believes he possesses the ability to set his players up for success.

“Jim is a strong, strong communicator,” Sweeney said Wednesday. “… I think one of his strengths is his ability to unite players, clearly identify the areas that we’re looking for our group to carry forward –that top possession, the ability to generate, the ability to break out and continue hammering — all of those ideals and structure. (It’s about) playing with good structure. I think that’s a really fundamental part of what we try to do as an organization, is bring players in here that fit into that but can push us forward. “

Montgomery entered his second season with the Bruins facing some difficult circumstances. He’d helped the franchise reach new heights in his first regular season, but fell flat in the postseason before being tasked with leading a roster that lost Hall-of-Fame talent.

He did a more than commendable job.

“Kevin Shattenkirk, for all the right reasons we brought him in, our power play went dormant for a little bit, he steps into that role. He stepped up, as our players acknowledged, in a leadership fashion before Game 7 to talk about his experiences. (James van Riemsdyk) and Danton Heinen played in roles that Monty gave them the confidence to play in, but it’s also allowing the younger players to hopefully feel like they’re not boxed up and get an opportunity to make the team.

… Johnny Beecher went through (setbacks) this year, and again, it’s the strength of our staff overall. Jim needs to clearly identify where the roles are and where our needs are as a group. I think communication is a big part of that.”

Montgomery obviously hasn’t found loads of postseason success to this point in his tenure, but there’s an aspect to his level of success that could relate to the postseason — and in some ways, already has.

He’ll just need to find the right recipe to turn that regular season success into a deep run through the Stanley Cup playoffs, as there will be no more excuses in Year 3.