BOSTON — Bruins alternate governor Charlie Jacobs sat before a crowded room of media members at TD Garden on Wednesday and made one thing perfectly clear.

Don Sweeney, Cam Neely and Jim Montgomery aren’t going anywhere.

“I’d like to mention that the three gentleman to my left (Sweeney, Neely and Montgomery) have my complete confidence,” Jacobs said, kickstarting the organization’s end-of-year press conference. “We have no expectation of personnel changes coming during this offseason.”

It hadn’t been too much of a mystery, but Jacobs’ statement regarding the job status of those in charge of the hockey operation was poignant. He didn’t have any intention on leaving it up to question.

“(Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs) has empowered myself, and the three gentlemen to my left, to run the day-to-day operations of the Boston Bruins and the roster,” Charlie Jacobs said.

Neely has been in his current role as president since 2010, with Sweeney being hired as general manager following the 2015 season. Montgomery was hired two seasons ago and holds a 112-32-20 record in two regular seasons with the Bruins. He won the Jack Adams Award last year but has only one playoff series win in two seasons.

Montgomery, Sweeney and Neely could make changes as it relates to their individual staffs. But as it pertains to the three faces of the organization on an off-ice level, the B’s will continue moving forward with the group that has led the way over the last two seasons.