BOSTON — The Bruins are focused on locking Jeremy Swayman into a long-term deal at some point this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re willing to punt on keeping both goaltenders under contract.

Don Sweeney would prefer to keep the tandem alive.

“If we can make the math work, we’re going to have the best tandem,” Sweeney said Wednesday at the organization’s end-of-season press conference. “If we can’t, we’re going to explore. Linus (Ullmark) may come to us and change his mind (about staying), but in a perfect world I think we keep the tandem because it’s damn good.”

Ullmark, of course, has been the subject of trade rumors for months, with his tenure in Boston nearly coming to an end at the trade deadline in March. It wasn’t to be, however, as he flexed his no-trade clause to remain a member of the Bruins.

Sweeney, despite thinking an ideal scenario would see Swayman and Ullmark return to form the best duo in the NHL, does understand he’ll be fielding trade offers this offseason.

“We’re going to explore opportunities,” he said. “My phone is going to ring and I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires.”

Ullmark is currently scheduled to make $5 million in 2024-25, which is the final year of his current deal. Swayman is entering restricted free agency, with the expectation being he’ll earn a big payday to tie himself to the Bruins for the foreseeable future.

It’ll be tough keeping them both under the cap while making necessary upgrades elsewhere, but if Sweeney and the Bruins can, they will.