BOSTON — The Bruins will need to make some changes in the offseason if they hope to eventually overcome their recent early-round struggles.

The B’s biggest problem was a lack of playoff scoring, as their lack of offensive consistency really killed them down the stretch — especially as it relates to the power play. It also became abundantly clear that the speed in Boston’s forward group wasn’t up to snuff.

It’s something Cam Neely and Don Sweeney intend on addressing in the offseason.

“Don and I have had a lot of conversations since the season ended, we talk every day during the season and talk about how we want our team to play,” Neely said Wednesday, “Obviously, this game is fast and we’re not as fast as we’d like to be. Some of that had to do with last offseason and what we were really kind of hamstrung and trying to accomplish.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our pro scouting staff did a really good job last offseason and built a team that competed the way they did. But there’s areas where we still need to improve, and we’re going to address that this offseason for sure. But yeah, maybe a little faster and we’d like to see a little bit more 50/50 puck battle wins. That’s an area where you have to want the puck more than the other team.”

The Bruins attempted to address the latter concern at the trade deadline, acquiring big-bodied forward Pat Maroon in a trade with the Minnesota Wild. He wasn’t able to contribute early, but came on and did play heavy minutes in the postseason.

Johnny Beecher and Jesper Boqvist, his linemates, displayed a speed unseen on any of the top three lines and ended up being real contributors early in the playoff run.

The B’s just didn’t have enough to move past a bigger, faster and stronger team in the Florida Panthers. Neely and Sweeney will try to address that in the offseason, and should have plenty of money to do so.