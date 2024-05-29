Bruins Fans Should Keep Eye On These ‘Critical’ Offseason Dates

The Bruins’ season is over, and the Stanley Cup Final is approaching, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t look ahead to the offseason.

Boston on Tuesday announced in a press release “critical” dates for its offseason calendar. General manager Don Sweeney and a member of the Bruins front office will be made available at different points in the offseason, but the key dates obviously will be the draft and free agency.

These are the dates to look ahead to for the Bruins’ offseason.

2024 NHL Scouting Combine — Sunday, June 2

2024 NHL Entry Draft — Friday, June 28 – Saturday, July 29

NHL free agency — Monday, July 1

Bruins 2024 Development Camp — Monday, July 1 – Thursday, July 4

Bruins 2024 rookie camp — Wednesday, Sept. 11

Bruins 2024 training camp — Wednesday, Sept. 18

The B’s don’t have a draft pick in the first three rounds of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft due to past trades.

Boston will have about a dozen players entering free agency, and Jeremy Swayman will enter restricted free agency this offseason. Sweeney and other members of the Bruins brass made it clear in an end-of-season news conference what the priorities of the franchise will be.

There also will be other names to keep an eye on for free agency as Boston looks to rebound after losing to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Stay tuned to NESN.com throughout the offseason for all Bruins updates.