Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Explains How He Developed Postseason Poise

The Boston Bruins have been anything but consistent throughout the postseason, sitting just one victory away from playing in back-to-back deciding Game 7s.

Jeremy Swayman, on the other hand, is a different story.

Swayman been a rock for the Bruins, even under the most difficult circumstances. He carries a .933 save percentage on 345 shots faced throughout the postseason, keeping Boston in games it had no business even competing in. NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz asked him where he developed the poise he’s shown following Tuesday’s season-saving victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It’s a lot of people, Soph,” Swayman responded, as seen in team-provided video. “I’ve had a lot of great mentors. My dad being one of them, Alfie Michaud being one of them, countless coaches — Greg Vanover, Red Gendron. I just can’t thank my mentors enough for showing me the way, and replacing that word ‘nervous’ with ‘excited.'”

Swayman has been steadfast in keeping a positive attitude throughout the ups and downs, routinely relaying the positives he sees and the confidence he has in the Bruins.

He’ll have to keep that confidence if Boston hopes to keep its season alive. Swayman also might have to continue making season-saving saves like he did in Game 5, but the Bruins will cross that bridge when they get there.