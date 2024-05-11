Jeremy Swayman is the ultimate voice of reason and confidence this postseason for the Bruins.

He’s gotten them to this point against the Florida Panthers. He’s been the best player on the ice for the Bruins. When things have gone off-schedule, he’s been the optimist in the locker room, eagerly anticipating his next opportunity.

Boston needed that sense of optimism to move ahead after a rough 6-2 home loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night. Sure enough, Swayman’s mindset around the Bruins didn’t change after the deflating loss.

“I think that we can take positives out of this game, regardless of how we played,” Swayman told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The belief in this room is unwavered. We have so many guys that are gonna step up at big times and do the right things.”

Swayman possesses a sensible understanding of the history and culture that exists around the Bruins. Those values clearly serve as a motivator, which elevates a level for the goaltender in the playoffs.

“It starts with our leadership,” Swayman said. “The culture that they’ve built with the past three or four captains. Our coaching staff and management putting the team together. They care about the human being and the hockey player here. Just to see the way that everyone in this uniform has bought in with selflessness, endless compete and work ethic. … It’s a really special group being a part of that. I’ll wear that jersey any day.”

That cultural motivator for Swayman also comes from the fan base. The Bruins goaltender made that clear before the team’s next opportunity in front of the TD Garden crowd.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate to have this city behind us,” Swayman said. “They were here through and through to the end of the game. The passion that these fans and people bring to Boston is what makes playing here so special. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to win for these fans and for our logo. We’re really excited for this next game.”

As for Friday night, Swayman thought the Bruins put together an “excellent” third period, responding to adversity with two goals to claw back before Florida’s final punch.

“I think that we can build our game off that,” Swayman added. “Looking forward to evening the series in our next game.”

Swayman and the Bruins must return to TD Garden with energy to potentially even the series in Game 4 on Sunday night.