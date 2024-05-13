BOSTON — The Bruins’ 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night did not start with the agony that it ended with.

Boston actually set the tone with a statement opening period at TD Garden. Charlie McAvoy crushed Florida’s Sam Reinhart with a heavy hit less than 30 seconds into the game. Jeremy Swayman moved well in net while David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo found the back of the net to get the Bruins in front. The crowd had energy and the Bruins played with added fuel.

“I think Charlie McAvoy’s hit, the pressure that we had right away,” Swayman told reporters at TD Garden. “That’s something that they couldn’t handle. It was evident. To get two early goals like that is extremely important, especially in our building. I think our fans did a great job of rallying behind us. You could see the ice tilted in our favor.”

Unfortunately for Boston, that’s where the momentum stopped. Florida scored three unanswered goals, the tying one in rather controversial fashion, to claw back and swipe Game 4 from the Bruins. Boston now faces a 3-1 deficit, needing to win out in the series to advance with two of the possible three games on the road in Florida.

With that said, the Bruins clearly found a blueprint of how to attack Florida. It just comes down to executing that beyond the opening period and sustaining that style for three periods.

“We’re all pulling the same rope here,” Swayman added. “It was really special to see that. Obviously, we know what we’re capable of with our start. I’m excited to see that through for 60 minutes.”

The Bruins go to battle with their season on the line on Tuesday night in Sunrise for Game 5.