Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 6: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

The Bruins on Thursday have another chance to close out their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston started off flat Tuesday night, did not recover in time and lost Game 5 in overtime. Head coach Jim Montgomery hopes for a strong response from the Black and Gold when the best-of-seven series moves back to Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins will look for their fourth and final win of the series without Danton Heinen, who was ruled out due to an undisclosed injury. Justin Brazeau will take his spot on the third line as John Beecher returns to the fourth line. Kevin Shattenkirk also will make his return to the lineup in place of Matt Grzelcyk. Montgomery did not name a starting goaltender, but it’s expected to be Jeremy Swayman for a fourth-straight game.

Joseph Woll will get his second straight start for Toronto, which won’t have Auston Matthews in the lineup due to an undisclosed injury.

Puck drop for Game 6 of Bruins-Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 7 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-2)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-3)
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Featured image via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images