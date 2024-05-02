Auston Matthews Update: Maple Leafs Star’s Game 6 Availability In Question

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews did take the ice Thursday morning, but did not take part in morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, according to NESN’s Adam Pellerin.

The Athletic’s Chis Johnston and SportsNet’s Luke Fox expressed doubt in Matthews playing in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Toronto enters the contest facing a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Matthews, who has been dealing with an illness, did not play in Toronto’s Game 5 victory at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews finished the regular season with 107 points on 69 goals and 38 assists. He recorded three points in four postseason games against the Bruins, all three coming in Toronto’s Game 2 victory.