Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews did take the ice Thursday morning, but did not take part in morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, according to NESN’s Adam Pellerin.

The Athletic’s Chis Johnston and SportsNet’s Luke Fox expressed doubt in Matthews playing in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Toronto enters the contest facing a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Matthews, who has been dealing with an illness, did not play in Toronto’s Game 5 victory at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews finished the regular season with 107 points on 69 goals and 38 assists. He recorded three points in four postseason games against the Bruins, all three coming in Toronto’s Game 2 victory.

More NHL:

Auston Matthews Update: Maple Leafs Star’s Game 6 Availability In Question

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images