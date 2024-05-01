The moment wasn’t too big for 21-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies on Tuesday night.

Knies ensured that there would be a Game 6 in Toronto’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins when he scored 2:26 into overtime to lift the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Knies ended up being in the right place at the right time as John Tavares’ pass went off the side of the net and then deflected off his skate to Knies in front of the net. Knies had plenty of room to beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who finished with 31 saves, and he sent the Maple Leafs into a frenzy.

But those details are a little fuzzy for Knies.

“You black out a little bit,” Knies told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel. “I was just so excited and so happy. I think what brought me more joy was to see the faces of my teammates and how much they wanted to keep playing and keep moving on.”

MATTHEW KNIES HOW DO YOU DO!!!! pic.twitter.com/tzb4wXChdH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 1, 2024

Knies was just one of many Toronto players who stepped up with leading goal scorer Auston Matthews out for the contest due to an illness.

Knies, who has two goals in the series, and the Maple Leafs will need a similar effort as they try to stave off elimination again in Game 6 on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. But that opportunity was made possible by Knies in the first place.