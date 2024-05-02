Jim Montgomery understands he’ll be second-guessed multiple times about his Bruins lineup decisions, but his Game 6 adjustments will be out of his hands.

The Boston head coach Thursday morning ruled out forward Danton Heinen for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, per The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Heinen missed multiple morning skates this week due to maintenance, and the reason for his absence Thursday was undisclosed.

John Beecher was back on the fourth line at morning skate, and Justin Brazeau was moved up to the third line and on the second power-play unit in place of Heinen, per McBride.

It also appears Kevin Shattenkirk could make his way back into the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in Game 5. The veteran blueliner was paired with Parker Wotherspoon, and Matt Grzelcyk was part of the group that likely will be made a healthy scratch for Game 6. Shattenkirk was back on the second power-play unit, as well.

Jeremy Swayman was in net on the visitor’s side of the ice, which makes it likely he’ll earn his fourth straight start in the best-of-seven series.

Final lineup decisions won’t be made until closer to puck drop, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN along with an hour of pregame.