BOSTON — Bruins alternate governor Charlie Jacobs spoke with media Wednesday to put the finishing touches on the 2023-24 season.

He touched on a few things, from the future of very important figures in the organization to the celebration of a milestone season. Jacobs made sure to include one very important message, however.

“I would very much like to thank Jack Edwards for his 19 years of being the voice of the Boston Bruins,” Jacobs said. “It was bittersweet, but I very much hold high regard for Jack and what he’s done on behalf of the franchise and how he’s brought hockey to the fans in New England.

Edwards announced his retirement following the 2023-24 season, citing ongoing speech issues that made him unable to live up to the expectation he set for himself.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand each made heartfelt statements honoring the play-by-play man’s legacy following the announcement.