BOSTON — The Bruins released a new hype video before they take the ice in the do-or-die Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

The video features goals, saves and hits from Boston’s 2-1 win in Game 5 with David Pastrnak saying, ” Come on, Black.”

The reel also emphasizes Brad Marchand’s sweater hanging in his locker room stall. The Bruins captain left Game 3 before the start of the third period and missed Games 4 and 5 after taking a sucker punch from Sam Bennett.

Marchand is expected to return to the lineup for Game 6 but has been deemed a game-time decision.

If the video gets the fans pumped for Game 6, imagine how loud the Black and Gold faithful will be if Marchard does play.

Boston trails Florida 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and must win Game 6 to keep their season alive. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on TNT. You can catch pregame coverage on NESN and then hop on over to NESN+ for postgame coverage.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images