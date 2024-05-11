BOSTON — When the Bruins returned to the ice to start the third period they were without their captain — Brad Marchand.

Marchand collided with Panthers forward Sam Bennett and crashed into the boards just roughly four minutes into the opening frame.

Marchand appeared to be in some pain after taking a hit from Bennett. pic.twitter.com/MWsczrMDOU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

The pesky forward led with his right shoulder as Bennett braced for the hit, forcing Marchand to the ice and he slid into the boards right next to the Bruins bench door.

Marchand didn’t go down the tunnel but appeared to be laboring on the bench. He had five hits and one blocked shot in 10:51 minutes of ice time. Marchand did not return for the start of the third period, and the Bruins announced he was unlikely to return with an upper-body injury.