Social Media Loves Throwback Celtics Look For Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis still made a statement for the Boston Celtics on Thursday night despite missing time with a calf injury.
He still found his way into the focus on Thursday night on the Boston bench during the Game 2 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Porzingis stood out among his teammates, sporting a throwback green Celtics jacket that quickly caught the attention of the audience.
Media members and fans sure were drawn to the vintage Celtics jacket:
Porzingis continues to work back from the injury he suffered in Game 4 of the series against the Miami Heat.
“It’s been nothing but optimism with Kristaps Porzingis,” Chris Forsberg offered on NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage on Thursday. “… All early indications are super positive.”
If the Celtics stay on schedule with their championship aspirations, Porzingis has a solid chance to return to postseason action for Boston.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images