Social Media Loves Throwback Celtics Look For Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis still made a statement for the Boston Celtics on Thursday night despite missing time with a calf injury.

He still found his way into the focus on Thursday night on the Boston bench during the Game 2 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Porzingis stood out among his teammates, sporting a throwback green Celtics jacket that quickly caught the attention of the audience.

Media members and fans sure were drawn to the vintage Celtics jacket:

Jacket too clean 😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WOQGcCAZVc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2024

Can confirm, Kristaps Porzingis made quite the fashion statement tonight with the throwback Celtics jacket. pic.twitter.com/KtX5xaRVka — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) May 9, 2024

porzingis with that sick C's jacket — doug (@jaysonettes) May 9, 2024

Porzingis has a sick jacket on — Bshan (@BshanSays) May 9, 2024

Porzingis in the Larry Bird warm up jacket 🔥 — IconicPoorly (@IconicPoorly) May 9, 2024

I need that jacket Porzingis got on ☘️🔥🔥 — JEC 💰 (@HandMeAJEC) May 9, 2024

Porzingis continues to work back from the injury he suffered in Game 4 of the series against the Miami Heat.

“It’s been nothing but optimism with Kristaps Porzingis,” Chris Forsberg offered on NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage on Thursday. “… All early indications are super positive.”

If the Celtics stay on schedule with their championship aspirations, Porzingis has a solid chance to return to postseason action for Boston.