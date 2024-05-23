Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Calls Out Jaylen Brown’s All-NBA Snub

The Celtics had the best record in the regular season and dominated the Eastern Conference, but they only had one representative on the All-NBA teams.

Jayson Tatum on Wednesday was named to his third All-NBA First Team in as many seasons. It was deserved treatment for the Boston star, but Jaylen Brown missed out on making another All-NBA Team.

Brown finished 20 points behind Devin Booker for the All-NBA Third Team. It was a down season statically for the three-time All-Star, but Payton Pritchard felt it was unfathomable that the C’s only had one representative for the All-NBA teams.

“I don’t understand how you can be the top team in the league by a large margin and only have one dude on there,” Pritchard told reporters Thursday, per Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico.

Boston finished 14 games ahead to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference and five games ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder for the top overall seed.

Derrick White also believes Brown was snubbed for an All-Defensive Team, which the Celtics had two representatives for — White and Jrue Holiday.

Voters seemingly weren’t too impressed with the season Brown had, but he could use the snubs as motivation as the Celtics remain focused on winning an NBA championship.