New England Patriots fans previously wondered whether Malik Cunningham could make the transition from quarterback to receiver.

It seems that’s now the case entering the 2024 season.

Cunningham, though, is doing it with the Baltimore Ravens rather than the Patriots. The former signal-caller, who worked with the Patriots receivers during his New England tenure, is listed on Baltimore’s roster as only a wideout.

“If it’s at receiver, quarterback, running back, if it’s at D-line, he’s out there trying to get it done,” Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis told reporters Tuesday, per Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.

“He’s done a great job of transitioning from the quarterback position to the receiver position.”

Mink noted that Cunningham has spent time learning from Ravens wideouts like Zay Flowers, Sean Ryan and Rashod Bateman.

“They’re bringing him along and teaching him the nuances of playing receiver,” Lewis said. “But he understands spatial awareness, he understands that from the quarterback perspective so obviously he understands zone coverage. Now it’s just getting him to do the little things that receivers do because he hasn’t done it a bunch.”

Cunningham landed in Baltimore in mid-December after the Ravens signed him off of New England’s practice squad. Given Baltimore has its franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, the Ravens kicked the tires on Cunningham’s positional versatility and potential development.

At the time, Patriots players expressed their support of Cunningham leaving New England.

The Patriots room looks a lot different now than it did when Cunningham was on the depth chart behind Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and a rotating cast of third-stringers. New England’s receiver room added a pair of draft picks in Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker along with offseason signee K.J. Osborn.

Should Cunningham turn out to be the next productive quarterback-turned-receiver, though, Patriots fans surely will recall his start in New England.