BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia played with an unparalleled passion for the game of baseball during a historic career with the Red Sox.

That passion led to two championships as a player, another World Series while missing time with an injury and a 2024 induction into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Even after retiring in 2021, Pedroia hinted at an eventual return to MLB in some capacity. So, how does the 40-year-old assess his future, whether with the Red Sox or another team?

“Right now, I’m so dialed in on raising my kids,” Pedroia said before the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony on Wednesday. “That’s first and foremost for me. Once my little guy’s out of the house, I’ll figure something out. I’ve had some opportunities, but I’m not there yet.”

Story continues below advertisement

more red sox What Red Sox Legend Dustin Pedroia Believes Makes Hall Of Famer

Pedroia confirmed he’s helped players individually such as Boston College product and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick. His connection to former Red Sox interim manager and current Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo allowed him to provide help to Arizona back home. Nonetheless, teams have been wide open in discussing Pedroia’s visions for his next baseball chapter.

“What do you want to do?” Pedroia responded when asked about discussions with MLB teams about a future organizational role. “I’ve helped out a lot of guys privately. … That stuff is fun. I like working with infielders and stuff like that. Bigger picture? I don’t know yet.”

Based on those conversations, teams will still value Pedroia’s baseball mind when he’s ready to continue his mark after an impactful career with the Red Sox. The four-time All-Star did acknowledge that there are still years to go before that day arrives.

“It’s hard because I know that’s eight, nine years away,” Pedroia explained. “My kids are 14, 11 and nine (years old). I’m convinced my oldest doesn’t play baseball because it took me away from him. My middle son and my little guy are full into baseball. They love it. I’ve got a responsibility to them to be there. It makes me feel good. I don’t know what I want to do yet. The front office seems fun. Managing seems like a good time.”