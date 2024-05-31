The Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will battle for the NBA title starting Thursday night in Boston.

And while Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston has been a topic of conversation, Kristaps Porzingis should not be overlooked in the matchup.

NESN’s Travis Thomas on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Friday reminded Adam Pellerin that Porzingis is facing his old team as well.

“I mean there’s a little bit of vengeance for (Porzingis) too,” Thomas said. “He’s been out with the injury so there’s that part of it … him wanting to prove, ‘I’m healthy. I’m a baller. Let’s go! I’m an x-factor.’ And then, he’s going against his old team, so I think Porzingis will be the difference.”

Thomas added that while the Mavericks have the “dynamic duo” of Irving and Luka Doncic, the Celtics have more depth on their roster.

“The Celtics technically do have a big three here, and then, oh, by the way, there’s Derrick White. Oh, by the way, there’s a champion, Jrue Holiday.

“I’m gonna go Celtics in six. I really do think the depth and Porzingis will be the difference.”

Porzinigis was not in the lineup when the Celtics defeated the Mavs in Dallas on January 22, but the big man dropped 24 points and collected six rebounds when Boston won the March 1 contest at TD Garden.

The ninth-year pro has been sidelined since April 29 when he sustained a calf injury in Maimi, but head coach Joe Mazzulla has suggested Porzingis will be available when the Finals kick off June 6.

Check out the fill “Boston Has Entered The Chat” episode in the video above.