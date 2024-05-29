FOXBORO, Mass. — It isn’t all that often* you have a local team playing for a championship, so when one does earn the opportunity, you usually see the other clubs in the area rally to support them.

*If you’re in a city other than Boston.

The Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox and Celtics have all done that over the last couple of decades, and with the latter playing in the NBA Finals at the beginning of June, Green Teamers are popping up all over the place.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, given his relationship with Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, is one of them.

“It’s interesting,” Mayo said prior to an OTA practice Wednesday. “First of all, I root for all Boston teams. Second of all, I’ve known Joe (Mazzulla) before he was the head coach of the Celtics and that kind of happened in not a traditional way. He was out here for two summers when he was just an assistant coach, so we’ve had that relationship and always stayed in contact.

“We talk ball, we talk about how to deal with the people, because at the end of the day, it’s all about the people. He has been a great resource for me. Go Celtics! Mazzulla!”

Bill Belichick, who was replaced by Mayo in January, was long viewed as “The Godfather” of the coaching circle around Boston. He often invited the likes of Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, Alex Cora and Jim Montgomery to practices over the years.

He’s also been known to attend a few important games at TD Garden over the years (and last few weeks), so perhaps we’ll see Mayo make an appearance himself as the Celtics host either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves on June 6.