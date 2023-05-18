Bill Belichick Among NFL Stars In Attendance For Celtics-Heat Game 1

BOSTON — Bill Belichick took a break from the New England Patriots offseason program Wednesday night.

And the Patriots head coach decided to spend his free time taking in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Belichick was spotted watching the game in a suite next to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens as it isn’t unusual to see him at Celtics playoff games. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already been to a few Celtics games during the postseason, including Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bill Belichick hanging with Brad Stevens ?#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/m7icTy86rv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2023

Belichick wasn’t the only member of the Patriots organization on hand to watch the Celtics take on the Heat in the conference finals for the third time in the last four seasons. Patriots captain David Andrews had a courtside seat for the action.

And then in a surprise appearance, NFL star and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was in the building as well. Parsons, who rocked a Jayson Tatum jersey, had a quick pregame chat with Al Horford while the Celtics forward warmed up.