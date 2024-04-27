Why Mel Kiper Jr. Viewed Patriots’ Day 2 Picks As ‘Questionable’

The Patriots filled two positions of need on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a closer examination of the prospects had analysts questioning the value New England got.

After trading back three spots, the Patriots selected wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with the 37th pick in the second round, and then they picked offensive lineman Caedan Wallace 68th overall in the third round.

Polk gives No. 3 pick Drake Maye another weapon for the offense, and Wallace helps add depth to an undermanned offensive line. The three biggest needs for New England heading into the draft were quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle, and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf filled those needs with three picks.

However, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. labeled the Patriots under his “questionable picks and reaches” from Round ” from his winners and losers of Day 2 column.

“Here are the available wide receivers I had ranked above Polk when the Patriots selected him: Adonai Mitchell, Malachi Corley, Roman Wilson, Troy Franklin and Polk’s college teammate, Jalen McMillan,” Kiper wrote Friday. “I thought Polk was more likely to go near the end of Round 2. Sure, the Patriots had to get some help for Drake Maye, but Polk is not a burner and he thrived on contested catches last season, which can be a risky profile. This was just a little high based on my board, where I have him No. 74 overall.

“I didn’t love the value for Wallace, either. I saw him as more of a mid-Day 3 pick. He’s No. 154 in my rankings. He will compete for time at right tackle, but he gave up too many pressures for my liking.”

Wolf gave insight on the Patriots’ trade back in the second round, and it seems like his staff had Polk higher on their board than Kiper. New England this offseason hired Tyler Hughes as its wide receivers coach, and he has plenty of familiarity with Polk since he was his wide receivers coach at Washington.

The Patriots de facto GM also expressed confidence in Wallace’s ability to play left tackle, but his versatility could have been why he might have been higher on their board than Kiper’s. It’s also worth noting that NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah pointed out on Friday’s draft broadcast that after the first 50 prospects, teams tend to have varying grades and rankings on players for the rest of the draft.

That doesn’t mean New England still reached to get its players, but there was confidence from Wolf that Polk and Wallace fit in the system.