Multiple draft experts believe the Patriots trading the No. 3 pick is a possibility, but a different kind of move started to gain steam Thursday.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo publicly are open to trading the third overall pick. It could take more than three first-round picks to get the deal done, but New England reportedly is open to listening to offers once it is on the clock on draft night.

However, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported New England has “explored” options to use its Day 2 picks to trade into the first round. This does not include the No. 3 pick.

It would be a bold and aggressive move from Wolf, but NFL Media’s Peter Schrager on Thursday released his final mock draft, which featured multiple trades. The insider had the Kansas City Chiefs making a trade with the Rams from No. 32 to No. 19 to take offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Schrager then had Los Angeles trading with the Patriots to move out of the first round. New England left Schrager’s mock draft with Drake Maye at No. 3 and Xavier Legette at No. 32.

“The Rams, perhaps too busy enjoying their Draft House in Hermosa Beach, trade back again, dropping out of the first round entirely,” Schrager wrote. “The Patriots package their second- and third-round picks (Nos. 34 and 68) to move back into Round 1 — and ahead of the Panthers (No. 33) — to grab a receiver and the accompanying fifth-year option on his rookie contract. L.A. enters Day 2 with 13 total picks after Thursday night’s deals.”

Losing assets doesn’t sound great on the surface but drafting Maye and Legette in the first round immediately takes care of New England’s biggest needs on offense. The Patriots could continue to build depth in the rest of the draft or try to acquire more Day 2 or Day 3 picks.