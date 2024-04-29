After the Patriots drafted Ja’Lynn Polk in the 2024 NFL Draft, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf hinted the Washington wide receiver was always going to be New England’s selection early in the second round.

“We felt like Polk was the player that we were going to pick at 34,” Wolf said Friday night. “… He’s a guy that we had our eye on for a while. Really good fit in our offense. He’s really tough. He’s strong.”

But maybe Polk wouldn’t have been the pick if the Patriots completed a trade with the Buffalo Bills for No. 32?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday the Patriots had a trade offer into the Bills for that selection. The Bills, who already traded back with the Kansas City Chiefs, turned down the Patriots and instead made a deal with the Carolina Panthers. The trade allowed Buffalo to move from No. 32 to No. 33, rather than No. 32 to No. 34.

Carolina drafted wide receiver Xavier Legette with the final selection of the first round (No. 32) before Buffalo took wideout Keon Coleman (No. 33) with the first pick Friday. Reiss, a tied-in Patriots reporter, said his “hunch” is New England would’ve targeted Legette if they acquired the 32nd pick.

While the Patriots had all day Friday to wrap their minds around Legette not being available, Buffalo took Coleman right before the Patriots were scheduled to be on the clock. The Patriots then traded down with the Los Angeles Chargers — they moved from No. 34 to 37th overall. The trade allowed the Bolts to select Ladd McConkey while the Patriots turned their fifth-rounder into LA’s fourth-rounder.

Wolf said the reason for the trade was because New England gained intel Polk would still be available. At the time, it felt as though the Patriots played the board exactly how they wanted.

And while it’s clear the Patriots love Polk’s traits, it’s fair to question if he really was their desired option in that three-pick stretch of the draft, or if he was the receiver that fell to them after they couldn’t trade up.

Patriots fans surely will have a few names circled in upcoming years, and hope Polk is as successful as Legette, and even Coleman.