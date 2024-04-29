The Boston Red Sox made a relatively surprising roster move Monday to make room for Garrett Cooper, whom the club acquired Saturday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

The Red Sox designated infielder Pablo Reyes for assignment as part of adding Cooper to the active 26-man MLB roster.

It’s been a tough season for Reyes, who joined the Red Sox in 2023, but the 30-year-old was a versatile defender, capable of playing all four infield positions and perhaps even the outfield in a pinch given his pre-Boston track record.

Reyes batted .183/.234/.217 with no home runs, five RBIs and 19 strikeouts to just three walks in 64 plate appearances in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox couldn’t simply send Reyes to Triple-A Worcester, as he’s out of minor-league options. They’ll now have one week to trade him, release him or attempt to pass him through outright waivers.

The Red Sox acquired Cooper, primarily a first baseman with outfield experience, in exchange for cash considerations. Boston transferred Triston Casas to the 60-day injured list Saturday to make room on the 40-man roster.

Cooper presumably will garner regular playing time at first base in Casas’ absence, which could span a while given the significance of the 24-year-old’s rib injury. The veteran newcomer is a right-handed hitter with some pop.

The 33-year-old was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022, a season in which he ultimately slashed .261/.337/.415 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs in 469 plate appearances. He totaled a career-high 17 homers and 61 RBIs last year in 457 plate appearances split between Miami and the San Diego Padres.