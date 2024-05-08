The Red Sox reportedly did some roster tweaking before their series finale against the Braves.

Boston is expected to option Naoyuki Iwasawa to Triple A-Worcester in order to create an active roster sport for Nick Pivetta, who’s slated to return from injury and start Wednesday night in Atlanta. Romy González also is ready to rejoin the Red Sox after a stint on the injured list, and the club is set to designate Zack Short for assignment to open a roster spot, as first reported by The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Short was acquired by the Red Sox via trade with the New York Mets on May 1. The veteran infielder appeared in two games with Boston after the deal, going 0-for-7 at the plate with four combined strikeouts. Short started at second base in his Red Sox debut and slotted in at third base three days later.

González only played a pair of early April games with Boston before he was injured. But the 27-year-old performed well in his rehab assignment and can play all over the yard, as he has Major League Baseball experience at every position besides first base and catcher. Such versatility is of the essence to a Red Sox team that’s been crushed by injuries this season.

Boston will play the final contest of its five-game road trip Wednesday night. NESN’s coverage of the finale at Truist Park begins at 6 p.m. ET.