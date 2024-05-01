The Red Sox have encountered a litany of injuries throughout the early portion of the season, and they’ve addressed a number of them the same way.

Boston has traded a ton of cash in recent weeks.

Garrett Cooper? He was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Vladimir Gutierrez? He was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations. Bailey Horn? He was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Zack Short? You get the point.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox acquired Short, a versatile infielder, from the New York Mets on Wednesday, sending back cash considerations. It was the fourth such trade for Boston since April 18, with Short being acquired after he was designated for assignment last Friday.

Short, 28, is a right-handed hitter who appeared in 10 games with the Mets this season, making three starts at third base. He also appeared at second base and shortstop as a defensive replacement.

He isn’t so much known for his bat, slashing .172/.266/.304 across 189 career games with the Detroit Tigers and Mets, but he is a solid defender. Short has 62 career starts at shortstop, 28 at second base and 23 at third base. He’s also played 8.0 innings in the outfield and made six pitching appearances.

Short also played for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in 2014, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox do not currently have an open spot on the 26-man roster, though that could change given another recent stretch of injuries. The 40-man roster is now at 40.