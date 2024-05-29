The Celtics built a superteam last offseason, and while the results paid off, it meant fan favorites were on the outside looking in.

Marcus Smart was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade that helped Boston acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Grant Williams was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and Robert Williams III was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing Jrue Holiday to the Celtics.

Those transactions paid off for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. However, it left those players with mixed feelings about their departures. But Robert Williams didn’t express any hard feelings on his Instagram stories after the C’s beat the Indiana Pacers to complete their sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.

“All it’s bout,” Williams captioned with a video of Jayson Tatum hugging his mom after Monday’s win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Williams also reshared a photo of Al Horford, a veteran key to his development and whom he has a lot of respect for.

More of those mixed emotions could come flooding in if the Celtics get the job done and win the NBA Finals. It might not be the last Boston fans hear from former players who’ve made their mark on the franchise and become folk heroes for supporters.