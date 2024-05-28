Take Inside Look At Celtics’ Celebration After Reaching NBA Finals

The job still isn’t finished for the Celtics, but Boston took a hugely important step toward its ultimate goal Monday night.

After winning each of their first two postseason series in five games, Boston leveled up by completing a sweep of Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals. The gritty Pacers made life very difficult for the Celtics for most of the best-of-seven set, but Joe Mazzulla’s side simply made more winning plays en route to its second NBA Finals berth in three years.

Following a speech from their head coach, the C’s let some adult beverages fly in the visitor’s locker room at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A team-released video even captured Sam Hauser shot-gunning a beer in what was a joyous celebration for the East champs.

The Celtics can keep on celebrating their conference championship if they feel so inclined. After all, Boston players and coaches have plenty of time to let the good times roll with the NBA Finals not starting until June 6.

The C’s will compete with either the Mavericks or the Timberwolves for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. Dallas owns a commanding 3-0 series lead over Minnesota in the Western Conference finals heading into Tuesday night’s Game 4 at American Airlines Center.