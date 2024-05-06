This Roast Joke Did Not Appear To Sit Very Well With Tom Brady

Tom Brady was a good sport Sunday night. The legendary quarterback played along as ex-teammates and comedians made jokes about his divorce, business failures, past controversies and other topics.

However, there was one bit that appeared to strike a nerve with the man of the night at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Veteran roaster Jeff Ross was the first to take the stage after host Kevin Hart shredded the Patriots legend to kick off “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix. Early in his set, Ross referenced an iconic moment from Brady’s New England tenure while also taking a dig at Robert Kraft.

“So Tom became a Patriot, moved up to New England and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

Ross’ joke, of course, was a reference to an incident in 2019 when Kraft faced first-degree misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution at a Florida day spa. The longtime comedian appeared to have another Kraft joke ready to go, but Brady got out of his seat, walked to the podium and told Ross, “Don’t say that (expletive) again.”

It’s unclear if Brady giving the order to Ross was a planned bit. But for what it’s worth, Kraft was the one of the few people who the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t take aim at when he took the stage to close out the special.

Kraft was at the center of another one of the most memorable moments of the evening. A few months after their separation, the Patriots owner and Bill Belichick shared a toast on stage.