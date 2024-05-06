Tom Brady touched on a variety of topics when he took to the mic as the guest of honor at his comedic roast Sunday night.

Brady even brought up the Deflategate. And after years of pushing back against the scandal, the legendary quarterback pointed the finger at himself for his role in the deflating-football scheme.

Brady began by asking where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was — he was not one of the many guests in attendance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” — and that segued into a joke over the league’s handling of the situation and an admission about Deflategate.

“Remember Deflategate? The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more ‘probable’ than not, that I was ‘generally’ aware that someone may have deflated my footballs,” Brady said, as seen on Netflix. “You could’ve just given me the 20 million and I would’ve just told you I (expletive) did it.”

While Brady was telling a joke, it also felt like a confession from the 46-year-old. The future Hall of Famer has never outright admitted to any wrongdoing when it came to the scandal. Former Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis even shared in “The Dynasty” documentary that Brady told the team the “allegations are false.”

But now Brady has laid credence that he was involved in the deflation of footballs. Brady did get severely punished by the NFL for his role in it all as the league suspended him for the first four games of the 2016 season. The Patriots were also fined $1 million and forfeited two draft picks.

Deflategate will always be a black mark on Brady’s illustrious career. But it seems like he’s at a point now where he doesn’t have to fight it anymore and can have a laugh over it.