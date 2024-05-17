Scottie Scheffler returned to Valhalla Golf Club and appears on track to make his tee time for the second round of the PGA Championship.

The world No. 1 golfer Friday was arrested in the morning while making his way to the course after not following orders after a pedestrian was struck by a shuttle bus and later pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. The assault charge is a felony.

Scheffler was taken by Louisville Metro Police, and the traffic accident forced the second round of the PGA Championship to be delayed an hour and 20 minutes.

The two-time major champion was released at 8:40 a.m. ET and made his way to Valhalla at 9:12 a.m. ESPN’s Marty Smith attempted to ask Scheffler for a comment as he exited his SUV and entered the golf club.

“I love you, Marty,” Scheffler told Smith, the ESPN reporter revealed on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Smith added Scheffler gave him a slight grin as he prepared for his 10:08 a.m. tee time. The ESPN reporter also revealed Scheffler greeted everyone in the dining room by saying, “Hey everybody,” with a full plate of eggs.

Scheffler finished 4-under and tied for 12th after the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.