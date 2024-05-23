BOSTON — Head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers had a much more enjoyable ride to TD Garden on Thursday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Celtics than they did for Game 1.

Carlisle had Boston police to thank for that, which he did to start his pregame press conference about 90 minutes before the start of Game 2.

“Before we get to questions, want to give a very grateful shoutout to the Boston police,” Carlisle said. “We got a police escort tonight over here. What took 50 minutes two nights ago, took about seven minutes tonight. These guys are unbelievable — a bunch of ass-kickers. Very much appreciated there.”

Carlisle and the Pacers will look to have better time on the court, too, after wasting away a golden opportunity in Game 1 and dropping the contest in overtime. Carlisle took full blame for the loss, but much of it had to do with the 22 turnovers the Pacers committed.

Perhaps Indiana’s quick drive, not full of any frustration, will be what the Pacers need to start fast in Game 2 and even the series.

The Celtics will look to prevent the Pacers from doing just that, but they haven’t played well in Game 2s this postseason. Boston lost Game 2 to both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.