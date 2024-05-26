The Pacers have their backs against the wall in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics and Indiana is looking for any extra motivation it can get.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle found some ahead of Monday’s Game 4.

Carlisle revealed when he met with the media Sunday that the NBA has plans in place for the series to come to a close at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Celtics own a 3-0 series lead and need only one more win to sweep the Pacers and advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

“There’s plenty of reasons to be motivated for this game tomorrow,” Carlisle told reporters, per video from Alex Golden. “When you’re the head coach of an NBA team, you tend to get information on things. So, one thing I just heard in the last few minutes is that the league is making logistical plans for a trophy presentation on our floor tomorrow. That’s something I think should make our players’ blood boil and our fans’ blood boil. Just another layer of motivation to extend the series.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s not exactly the Celtics pulling a Philadelphia Eagles and planning a parade route prior to Super Bowl XXXIX. Boston can’t be thrilled with that information from the NBA leaking out, though, even if it’s standard practice for the league to be prepared in case the Celtics wrap up the series Monday.

But that news certainly will give the Pacers some bulletin-board material after they look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Game 3 defeat in which Indiana blew an 18-point lead in the second half.

The Celtics won’t have Kristaps Porzingis on the court to try to fend off the Pacers even though it was rumored he could return from his calf strain for Game 4. Boston ruled out Porzingis on Sunday while Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) and Jrue Holiday (illness), who was the hero in Game 3 despite playing under the weather, are listed as questionable.

The Pacers have yet to release their injury report. All eyes will be on whether star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who missed Game 3 due to a hamstring injury, can suit up as Indiana attempts to keep its season alive.