Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton’s uniform will once again consist of street clothes Monday night.
The Pacers will be without Haliburton due to a hamstring injury as they face a 3-0 series deficit and try to keep their season alive in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It’s the second straight game Haliburton has sat out because of the injury.
He posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in a Game 1 overtime loss and played 28 minutes in Game 2 before exiting in the second half.
Haliburton has been Indiana’s second-best scorer in the playoffs averaging 18.7 points to go along with a team-best 8.2 assists per game. Andrew Nembhard stepped up in Haliburton’s absence in Game 3 by scoring a team-high 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting.
Indiana will need that type of effort again from Nembhard in the must-win situation. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also found some extra motivation for his team in the lead-up to Game 4 as Indiana looks to prevent a series sweep.
The Celtics, who mourned the death of Bill Walton prior to the game, have only swept their opponent in the Eastern Conference finals once, which came in 1986.
