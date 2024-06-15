BOSTON — Jarren Duran continues to be a sparkplug hitting leadoff for the Red Sox.

He extended his hitting streak to five games when he pelted a single in the Red Sox’s 8-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night.

In 286 at-bats, Durran has 20 doubles and 10 triples to go with five home runs. When he hits the ball to the gap, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is expecting one thing from the speedy outfielder.

“Three, three, triple, with Bobby (Dalbec) too, triple,” Cora said on Friday. “If my boys asked me who you have to see and learn how to play the game of baseball — it’s Jarren Duran.”

Cora continued: “He puts (the ball) in play and he flies. He goes. It’s only one speed, and it’s the right way to play the game. There’s not a better feeling when you finish the series, and you get texts or calls from the opposition, and they say, ‘Man, that kid is really good,’ or ‘Your team is playing the game the right way.’ … A lot of people are talking about Jarren Duran because he’s a good player. Hopefully, he can continue this for the rest of the season.”

With All-Star voting in full force, Cora said Duran should be and is in the conversation for the American League.

“We’re very excited for him,” Cora said. “This is the guy we envisioned the last few years. … Seems like this is the best version of him. Hit the ball in the gap, hit the ball hard, run hard and help us win ball games.”