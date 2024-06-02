Alex Cora and the Red Sox were forced to make an adjustment early in Saturday’s win over the Tigers at Fenway Park.

Boston needed to plug in a new second baseman after Vaughn Grissom sustained a hamstring injury in the third inning. Cora turned to Connor Wong, who started the contest on the bench with Reese McGuire behind the dish to catch Cooper Criswell. Wong played the final seven innings of the game at second, nearly matching his big league career total at the position entering Saturday (11).

So, why did Cora roll with Wong instead of Romy González or another option? The Red Sox manager didn’t get into specifics, but he noted how he was working with a short bench featuring players who might be dealing with nagging injuries.

“We’ve got a few things going,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Like I said yesterday, we’re not going to share everything that is going on with us. But we needed Wong today at second.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grissom, who sustained a “mild” right hamstring strain, likely is headed for the injured list. Cora didn’t commit to a second base plan immediately after Saturday’s game, but Enmanuel Valdez figures to see the lion’s share of time at the position while Grissom is out.

The Red Sox will go for a series win Sunday afternoon. NESN’s full coverage of the series finale against the Tigers begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.