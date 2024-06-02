The Red Sox picked up an exciting win Saturday, but not everyone in Boston’s locker room was all smiles after the victory over Detroit.

Vaughn Grissom was understandably down after sustaining a hamstring injury at Fenway Park. The second baseman was trying to beat out a ground ball in the third inning when he came up lame and was forced to exit the contest.

The injury marked another setback for Grissom, who missed the first month of the season due to a groin issue. After Saturday’s game, the 23-year-old acknowledged how difficult it was to face another obstacle early in his first season with Boston.

“Yeah, pretty frustrating,” Grissom told reporters, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I was trying to dig one out and for it to happen like that — very unexpected. It just grabbed on me. I feel like I was just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, so it sucks.”

Alex Cora identified Grissom’s injury as a “mild” right hamstring strain, but the Red Sox manager acknowledged the offseason trade acquisition most likely will head to the injured list. Enmanuel Valdez, who was recalled last Wednesday, seems like the most probable candidate to be Boston’s everyday second baseman in Grissom’s absence.

Boston will try to earn a series win over Detroit on Sunday. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.