BOSTON — Vaughn Grissom is yet to truly get a real start to his Boston Red Sox tenure amid an injury-filled 2024 season.

After a hamstring injury during spring training, Grissom battled an illness as he prepared to make his season debut in Minnesota. The Red Sox infielder then played in just 23 games before exiting Boston’s June 1 contest against the Detroit Tigers after just one at-bat.

While no date is set for a rehab assignment, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters that Grissom did run the bases at Fenway Park on Wednesday as the infielder works back from a hamstring strain.

“I do believe his offseason physically wasn’t great,” Cora said. “He went to Puerto Rico to play and got hurt. He was behind the whole time. Then, he got hurt in spring training. When he was coming back, he got sick. Body-wise, he’s been behind the whole time. We need him to get stronger. When that happens, he’s going to be OK.”

Grissom hit .148 in those 23 games in his first season with the Red Sox after they acquired him from the Atlanta Braves in the offseason. Boston’s relied on versatility to make the middle infield work, though, a productive return for Grissom would go miles for the Red Sox ability to match up daily.