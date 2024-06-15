Alex Verdugo Explains Home-Run Celebration Against Red Sox

Alex Verdugo made an immediate impact in his return to Fenway Park and didn’t hide his emotions from the Red Sox.

Verdugo on Friday hit a home run off the first pitch he saw from Brayan Bello and wildly celebrated as he rounded the bases. The outfielder went 3-for-5 on the night with four RBIs to help give the New York Yankees an 8-1 win over Boston.

The 28-year-old was expecting a “very personal” series when New York faced Boston for the first time this season, and the eight-year outfielder was operating on “pure adrenaline” after he hit his homer amid boos from Red Sox fans.

“Pure adrenaline, man. Just fired up,” Verdugo told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I wasn’t really expecting to swing first pitch and to put it out of the ballpark and give us an early 2-0 lead was big. I let a little yell out around first and when I hit second, I saw my dugout going crazy, all the guys out there barking and doing whatever they’re doing. I kinda lost it again.”

Manager Alex Cora admitted he didn’t have a problem with the way Verdugo celebrated around the bases in his Fenway return. Verdugo called the moment relief for his anticipation for the matchup.

Boston will get a chance to shut down Verdugo as the Red Sox play the middle matchup of their three-game series against the Yankees on Saturday.