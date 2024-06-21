The Celtics on Friday celebrate their NBA championship, and they received a message from someone who knows a thing or two about duck boat parades.

Days after a heat wave in Boston and a small celebration in Miami, players and coaches will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy across town and celebrate clinching Banner 18 with Green Teamers.

Other New England sports teams congratulated the Celtics after they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday, and they received a message from a Patriots legend hours before the parade.

“Congrats @celtics! This view doesn’t get old,” Bill Belichick posted on his non-profit foundation’s social media account. “Enjoy it out there today! – BB”

Congrats @celtics! This view doesn’t get old. Enjoy it out there today! – BB pic.twitter.com/Nii5jW9H3h — Bill Belichick Fdn. (@BelichickFDN) June 21, 2024

The former New England head coach included a point-of-view picture of him on a duck boat in front of a crowd of Patriots fans during one of their Super Bowl celebration parades.

There will be a lot of excitement in the air Friday, and there could be multiple Celtics players who make their mark during the parade.