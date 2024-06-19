David Andrews refusing to wear a shirt in February. Rafael Devers showing off his new language. Brad Marchand (with the help of some adult beverages) rapping “Black and Yellow.”

Boston has no shortage of memorable parade moments.

The Celtics will provide a few more Friday, capturing Banner 18 with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. But given the fact none of these guys have celebrated a championship in Boston before, we’re left wondering who will be making such memories?

Joe Mazzulla was asked that question in his appearance on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” podcast Wednesday, and was quick to give an answer.

“It’s gotta be (Kristaps Porzingis), right?” Mazzulla said. “It’s gotta be him, or Svi (Mykhailiuk). Svi is a wild-card there.”

Porzingis is a great choice. He was adamant in even getting an opportunity to contribute to the championship, passing up medical advice just to hit the floor in Game 5, so he’ll certainly be ready to rage. It’s hard to find a picture of him from Monday’s postgame party without a Miller Lite in hand.

Derrick White might be a solid choice, as well. He still has a chip in his tooth — which will be great for pictures — and was one of the stars Monday. Deuce Tatum surely will have a great time, as will Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and Xavier Tillman’s collective gaggle of children.

Mykhailiuk is an interesting choice, though. Celtics fans will have to keep an eye on him.