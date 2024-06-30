The Boston Bruins selected New England native Elliott Groenewold with the 110th overall selection in the NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old defenseman spent last season in the USHL playing for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, where he tallied five goals and 11 assists in 57 games.

Groenewold will head to Quinnipiac University in the fall to continue his hockey journey and hopes to continue to improve these areas of his game.

“My puck touches, and just my hands all over the ice,” Groenewold told reporters, per team-provided audio. “I think I can improve in that area. Just working on the off-ice stuff. I think I can take my game to the next level and add a little bit of an offensive touch to my game.”

Groenewold admitted that, as a lifelong Bruins fan, he emulates Hampus Lindholm and gave more insight into his playing style. He even used Bruins’ buzz-worthy words.

“I like to play a really hard, gritty … just hard to play against defensive game,” he said. “I really take pride in playing defense, doing a really good job in our own zone. When it’s right, jump up in the play. Be the fourth layer, get shots through from the point and contribute in that way as well.”

The Bellows Falls, Vermont native will attend Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena next month, where he will have a chance to show the Bruins more of what he has to offer.