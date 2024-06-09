Caitlin Clark did not earn a spot on the U.S. Olympics women’s basketball roster ahead of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Basketball analysts and enthusiasts immediately questioned the decision given Clark’s notoriety and growing platform, but Clark had a different reaction.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark told reporters Sunday, per the Indy Star’s Chloe Peterson. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way of me being on the team, me not being on the team.

“So, I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics so it’ll be fun to watch them.”

Clark said she had a conversation with Team USA staffers before reports surfaced Saturday.

“Honestly, no disappointment,” Clark said. “I think it just gives you something to work for. It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. And I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that, and hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Clark admitted she was looking forward to having time off given she hasn’t since the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season.

The Indiana Fever guard is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 assists in 12 games this season.