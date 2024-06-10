Kristaps Porzingis did his best to reassure Boston Celtics fans following a Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at TD Garden.

Porzingis appeared to tweak his leg after he stumbled and fell awkwardly while battling for a rebound with Mavericks forward P.J. Washington midway through the fourth quarter. The 7-foot-2 center initially stayed in the game for a couple minutes, but was clearly bothered as he limped up-and-down the court. He was taken out with 4:40 remaining and did not return.

But Porzingis, who triumphantly returned in Game 1 of the Finals after missing a little over five weeks due to a right soleus strain, believes there’s nothing to worry about.

“I feel good,” Porzingis told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “Feeling good. I don’t think it’s anything serious. But we’ll look at it tomorrow and go from there. But all good. I’ll be good.”

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Porzingis will get imaging done Monday ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 at American Airlines Center.

Porzingis didn’t reveal exactly what part of his leg he injured or if he re-aggravated his calf.

“Obviously something happened a little bit,” Porzingis said. “But I have a couple days again and believe me, we’ll do everything we can to be back and moving well.”

Porzingis came off the bench again in Game 2 and chipped in 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting in 23 minutes — it was two more minutes than he played in Game 1. He said he felt his conditioning was better Sunday, but he did look a little gassed at points.

Porzingis’ optimism makes it seem like he will suit up for Game 3 even if he isn’t at 100% health. With the Celtics just two wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, it’s going to take a lot more than tweaking his leg to get Porzingis off the court.

“Not difficult at all. I’ll die out there if we need,” Porzingis said when asked if it was difficult to play through the injury. “Just kept going. Obviously I was a little bit limited, so smart thing was to get Al (Horford) back in there and close out the game.”