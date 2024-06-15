The Boston Celtics will be well represented at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and there might be another member of the team who could represent Team USA.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were named to the United States Olympic roster which includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other All-Stars. Someone who could join them is Derrick White.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday reported on “NBA Countdown” that White is a real replacement candidate for Team USA if Kawhi Leonard is unable to recover from his knee inflammation that cut his postseason short.

White has one year left on his contract after this season and is eligible to sign a four-year, $126 million contract. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens expressed a desire to bring the 29-year-old back and will be something to watch this offseason.

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges and Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving would be other potential replacement candidates for Team USA.

White leads the NBA Finals in 3-pointers with 13 through four games. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the series on 37.1% shooting from behind the arc.

An NBA title, a gold medal and a big contract extension would mark an incredible summer for White.