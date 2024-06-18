Celtics Fans Will Love Kristaps Porzingis’ Post After Finals Win

Kristaps Porzingis couldn’t have asked for a better first season with the Celtics.

Porzingis was deemed one of the missing pieces in Boston, where supremely talented teams weren’t able to get over the hump in past seasons. The talented big man ended up fitting in seamlessly with the Celtics, who claimed the NBA’s best regular-season record before running roughshod through the playoffs.

Injuries left Porzingis inactive for the bulk of the postseason, but he was able to make an impact in the NBA Finals. The 28-year-old turned in a particularly gutsy effort Monday night, battling through a serious and rare injury to log 16 minutes in Boston’s championship-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Porzingis spent the evening partying with his teammates, but he reached out to the fans on social media Tuesday morning.

“This means everything. I love Boston man,” the ninth-year pro posted to X.

Porzingis now will be able to bask in the glory of a championship, but it might not be an entirely pleasant summer for the Latvian star. He reportedly will need surgery to repair his lower leg injury, and it might be quite a while before Porzingis is able to resume basketball activities.

Boston surely will be patient with Porzingis, too, as he will be vital to the Celtics’ mission of repeating as NBA champions next season.